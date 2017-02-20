Pair of accidents shut down state Route 65

COLUMBUS GROVE — A couple of accidents shut down a portion of state Route 65 for about an hour Monday morning.

According to a report from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brittney Williams, 26, of Lima, was driving a 2000 Buick Regal north on state Route 65 at mile marker 12 near Begg Road in Monroe Township, Putnam County, in foggy conditions and did not have her headlights on. Robert Vogt, 64, of Columbus Grove, attempted to exit a private drive onto the roadway to head north and did not see Williams’ vehicle. Williams’ vehicle struck Vogt’s vehicle, causing them both to become disabled in the roadway.

Minutes later, Joseph Nickels, 19, was driving a 2005 International tractor-trailer north on the highway and struck Williams’ vehicle and then traveled off the left side of the road, striking a gas meter and power pole.

The highway was shut down for about an hour as crews worked on the gas and power lines.

The drivers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Columbus Grove Fire Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Dominion East Ohio Gas and Midwest Electric assisted at the scene.

