LIMA — The Lima Police Department is requesting help in finding the man responsible for robbing the BP station at 2075 Allentown Road, Lima, with a knife at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

The man entered the station and robbed the attendant at knifepoint. He stole cash from the register. He is described as a white male, blue eyes, short and skinny with a big nose.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.