OTTAWA — The Putnam County District Library hosts free tax assistance from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Putnam County District Library, 146 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

Another free tax assistance day will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at the same location.

Call the HHWP CAC at 419-957-7713 or email: pzimmerly@hhwpcac.com to schedule your appointment.

