Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Feb. 13

Amie M. Wilson, 36, 135 N. High St., Apt. B, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days jail for endangering children, with 175 days suspended. She was also sentenced to five days jail for possession of drugs (heroin). The sentence was ordered to be served concurrent and she was given credit for one day served. She must undergo outpatient drug treatment and therapy and alcohol use monitoring, maintain employment and complete one year supervision.

Feb. 14

Joshua S. Dunahay, 27, 10484 Office Drive, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs (cocaine). He faces up to six months jail, 12 months in prison, $2,500 in fines and six months to five years license suspension. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. March 16.

Eryn L. Arend, 21, 753 E. Wayne St., Paulding, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto government property. She faces up to 36 months in prison, $20,000 in fines. Bond was revoked pending sentencing which was set for 9:30 a.m. March 13.

New Cases

Christine Schlegel, Continental, v. Michael Schlegel, Oakwood; support.

Mary L. Barnhart, Kalida, v. Daniel J. Barnhart, Kalida, and Brenette Barnhart, Kalida, and Barney’s Repair, LLC, Cloverdale; quiet title to real property and for money damages.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Feb. 7

Abel E. Alafa, 44, 212 N. Belmore St., Leipsic, pleaded no contest to aggravated menacing and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, 60 days suspended, $150 fine and complete mental health assessment and no contact with victim for two years.

Patricia A. Robey, 70, 208 S. Jefferson St., Pandora, pleaded no contest to two counts theft and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail on each count, suspended, $150 fine on each count, and complete mental health assessment, and not be present in a Walmart store for two years.

Feb. 9

Stacy L. Deters, 29, 405 W. Sycamore St., Apt. G, Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to driving under OVI suspension and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $250 fine, one year license suspension.

Sean D. Shaffer, 18, 122 W. Main St., Leipsic, pleaded no contest to OVI and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, 176 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. Charges of obstructing official business, persistent disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substance were dismissed.

Thomas W. Machunas, 59, 20983 Road I-18, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. Charges of left of center, muffler required and seat belt were dismissed.

Aaron M. Almanza, 27, 631 W. Sycamore St., Apt. C-11, Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to making false alarms and was found guilty. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Feb. 13

Tammy L. Bell, 54, 804 E. Second St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine, $100 suspended. A charge of OVI was dismissed.

Raymond Sandoval, 33, 802 N. Main St., Lot 9, Paulding, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $100 fine, suspended, on condition he pay restitution in the amount of $754.

Christopher J. Sterling, 38, 11489 Road G, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to driving under OVI suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, $250 fine, and license suspended for 12 months. He was also fined $150 for unauthorized tampering reg/plates.

Nicholas L. Manning, 22, 1939 N. Defiance St., Lot 4, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to driving under FRA/non-compliance. Sentence: $250 fine.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Feb. 13

Village of Ottawa, default judgment v. Isaac Vasquez, Ottawa, $912.64, plus interest and costs for unpaid municipal income tax, penalty and interest for tax years 2013, 2014.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. John M. Bejarano, Columbus Grove, $674.19, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Professionals, Findlay, default judgment v. $15.11, John M. Bejarano, Columbus Grove, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. John M. Bejarano, Columbus Grove, $175.37, plus interest and costs.

Feb. 15

Fort Jennings Telephone Co., small claims v. Jennings Mowers & Mopeds, $695.97, plus interest and costs.

Fort Jennings Telephone Co., small claims v. Melissa Jamison, Fort Jennings, $845.38, plus interest and costs.

Feb. 16

Village of Fort Jennings, default judgment v. Roger J. Rex, Fort Jennings, $455.44, plus interest and costs.