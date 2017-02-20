Continental woman in serious condition after vehicle overturns

CONTINENTAL — A Continental woman is listed in serious condition at St. Rita’s Medical Center after being transported by helicopter from a single-vehicle crash scene, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Schreiber, 25, of Continental, was eastbound on state Route 694 west of Glandorf when she drove off the right side of the roadway and over-corrected, causing her to drive off the left side of the roadway and overturned in a field. She was ejected from her vehicle. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were Glandorf Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and Meyers’ Towing, Glandorf.