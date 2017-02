CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a school playground.

Officials say 17-year-old Devin Price, of Cleveland, was shot in the stomach around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Cleveland.com reports that Price was rushed to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he died.

Authorities say no arrests have been made. Police have not released any other details about the shooting.

