Unseasonably warm temperatures prompt Lima residents to enjoy outdoor activities

LIMA — A break from the winter cold prompted many Lima residents to take advantage of outdoor activities Sunday.

By mid-afternoon, the temperature in Lima eclipsed 60 degrees — a far cry from the mostly freezing conditions that typically occur in February. Clear, blue skies and bright sunshine, combined with the warm weather, provided near perfect conditions for local residents to enjoy.

At Faurot Park, Lima resident Karmi Harris was supervising her three children and their friends as they frolicked on playground equipment. The children also played near the pond, interacting with geese and crawdads, and explored some of the park’s wooded areas.

“My daughter had a slumber party last night, so I had a house full of kids to entertain,” Harris said. “This was a good way to get them outside and get them active. We’re all enjoying the day because the weather is so great.”

Harris said she feels it is important that her children take a break from indoor activities and technology to enjoy the outdoors, especially on such a nice day.

“I want them to be outside, get some fresh air and explore the outdoors instead of just being inside all day,” she said. “This season is usually terrible for the kids because they get bored, but today it’s nice they got to be outside and soak up some rays, see other kids and just be active.”

Lima residents Arden Ruen and Mark Finn were also enjoying an afternoon at Faurot Park. Instead of children, they brought their daughter’s dog, a beagle named Charlie. They carried a tennis ball for Charlie to chase, which the beagle seemed to enjoy.

“We wanted to get some exercise and Charlie needed some exercise too, so we just decided to walk around and enjoy the park,” Ruen said. “We were here yesterday too.”

With warm weather projected to continue through Monday, Ruen and Finn were already making plans for the next day’s outdoor activities.

“We’ll probably go for another walk,” Ruen said. “He’s gonna be at the golf course tomorrow.”

Across town, Lima resident Phillip Elliott was taking a stroll around Lost Creek Reservoir. Because he lives just a few blocks away, he said he walked to the reservoir from home.

“I get a little exercise, a little sunshine,” Elliott said. “I’m loving it.”

As a retiree, Elliott said he likes to get out of the house whenever he can. Sunday’s sunshine and warm weather made his decision to go outside a no-brainer, he said.

“I finally got a chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather,” he said, “so I’m gonna take advantage of it.”

Eight-year-old Lucy Burden plays on a slide at Faurot Park on Sunday. Bright sunshine and unseasonably warm weather prompted Lucy and several other children and their families to enjoy outdoor activities throughout the day. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_warm-day.jpg Eight-year-old Lucy Burden plays on a slide at Faurot Park on Sunday. Bright sunshine and unseasonably warm weather prompted Lucy and several other children and their families to enjoy outdoor activities throughout the day. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush jbush@civitasmedia.com

