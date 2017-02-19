Youth Profile: Delphos senior readies for acting career

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s senior Aaron Schnipke is planning a move not too long after graduation in pursuit of his lifelong dream.

Schnipke, 18, signed with Talent Inc., an agency in New York. It was the first step for Schnipke in pursing a career on Broadway.

“When I was younger, I watched my brother and sister,” Schnipke said.

Schnipke has always had an affection for the performing arts. For the last few years he has participated and competed in singing, dancing, modeling and acting.

He admits to a favorite.

“My favorite is singing,” Schnipke said, “but I think I will go further in acting.”

Schnipke will try to get his career started quickly, beginning auditions this summer right after graduation. In addition to stage performances, he will also try out for television spots.

Schnipke has been participating in school performances since the eighth grade. He recently played the role of Ren McCormack in “Footloose.” He said his favorite play is “Into the Woods.”

In addition to the school musical, Schnipke is also involved with choir and the marching band. He is heavily involved at the church, having served as cantor, lector at Mass, and Eucharistic minister.

In his spare time, Schnipke likes to hang out with friends and sing karaoke at home.

He is the son of Scott and Lisa Schnipke. He has two elder sisters and and elder brother.

