3 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Van Wert

VAN WERT — Three men were hospitalized Saturday after a a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at the intersection of Liberty Union and Van Wert Willshire roads, southwest of Van Wert.

At about 3:52 p.m. Saturday, a 2012 Nissan Titan pickup truck and trailer, operated by James E. Freeman, 67, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, was traveling south on Liberty Union Road. A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Christopher N. Wilson, 32, of Ohio City, was traveling east on Van Wert Willshire Road.

According to troopers from the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Freeman failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the front of Wilson’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in a field on the southeast side of the intersection, and sustained disabling damage.

Freeman was taken by Ohio City EMS to the Van Wert County Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Nissan, Jason D. Brown, 30, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, was taken by Samaritan Life-Flight to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Wilson was taken by Ohio City EMS to the Van Wert County Hospital where he was later taken by Samaritan Life-Flight to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Freeman and Brown were reportedly not wearing seat belts, but Wilson was wearing his. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

