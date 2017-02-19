Get This: Misspelled note on dented pickup apologizes for anger issue

CARBONDALE, Colo. (AP) — Police in western Colorado say a man battered somebody else’s pickup with a baseball bat and then left a note acknowledging he had anger issues.

Police say the note read, “Sorryy anger isusesh.”

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2laQ9t7) the attack occurred in January near Carbondale.

The pickup’s owner found the damage and the note when he returned from snowmobiling. Two witnesses told police another snowmobiler apparently thought the pickup had parked too close to his vehicle.

The witnesses say the heard whacking sounds, and one saw the other snowmobiler swinging a bat. They told police they insisted he leave a note. They say he was then able to leave his parking spot with no problem.

Police say they arrested a 53-year-old man on a criminal mischief charge.