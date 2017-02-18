Never forgotten: 2007 Bluffton University baseball team honored at Hall of Fame induction ceremony

BLUFFTON — Corey Conn still wears a decade-old purple bracelet with the words “Never Forgotten” on his wrist, which serves as a constant reminder of a tragedy that affects his life to this day.

The bracelet, which also bears the date “March 2, 2007,” is worn and faded. The words are mostly indistinguishable, but Conn wears it anyway. The meaning behind it is too important to shove into a drawer, never to be worn again.

On that day in March, Conn and the more than 40 players and coaches on the 2007 Bluffton University baseball team were traveling on a bus to Sarasota, Florida. Early that morning, the team’s charter bus fell from an overpass in Atlanta, killing five players, the bus driver and his wife.

The lives of David Betts, Scott Harmon, Cody Holp, Tyler Williams and Zachary Arend were taken that day. But their memory lives on.

The 2007 Bluffton baseball team was inducted into the Bluffton Athletics Hall of Fame in an emotional ceremony Saturday night. Conn joined several fellow teammates who survived the crash, along with their families, coaches, Bluffton faculty and community members. Each player or family member received a personalized plaque and a hug from James Grandey, who still coaches Bluffton baseball to this day.

“You run through a whole gambit of emotions,” Conn said. “It really puts things into perspective — how lucky I am to be here today, how lucky I am to have a wife and a family.

“It lets you know how fragile life really is, and it makes you understand what the important things are in life. It makes me appreciate everything I have.”

Capt. Keith Schumacher also vividly remembers the night of the accident. As a paramedic supervisor for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, he was one of the first responders. He recalled how fearless the team was in the immediate aftermath.

“There wasn’t hysteria, there wasn’t panic, it was, ‘OK, this happened, let’s deal with this,’” Schumacher said. “As a matter of fact, it was some of the team members that actually pulled the coach out of the bus before we got there. They all helped each other, and they didn’t show fear.”

Schumacher, who is an Ohio native, said he and the rest of his department developed a strong relationship with the team and the Bluffton community in the days, weeks, months and years that followed. He said he still keeps in touch with them today.

“I fell in love with Bluffton, and we developed a connection with the university that is hard to explain,” he said. “We all still feel very strongly about this university and the people here. A lot of people from the department couldn’t be here, but I’ve had so many people reach out to me who said, ‘Please let them know we still love them.’

“It’s a unique connection that hadn’t happened before, and hasn’t happened since.”

John Betts, father of David Betts, also felt it was important to be present for the induction ceremony. He said the ceremony was a way to move forward but to never forget, which was a theme many people expressed throughout the evening.

Betts said he wanted people to remember his son as a loving, talented person who pursued his passions.

“He was very bright, very talented, and a loving, compassionate player and person,” he said.

When the ceremony was over, Conn was given another purple bracelet with the same words: “Never Forgotten. March 2, 2007.” He immediately slipped it onto his wrist, right next to the one he received 10 years ago. It was another reminder of the friends and teammates he will never forget, and who he honors with his life each day.

“Time really does go by fast,” Conn said as he glanced at each bracelet. “But we never forget. Those guys will never be forgotten, and I’ll do everything I can to honor them for the rest of my life.”

Bluffton University inducted its entire 2007 baseball team into the school’s hall of fame Saturday night. The 2007 team lost five members in a bus crash in Atlanta. The bus crash killed student-athletes David Betts, Scott Harmon, Cody Holp, Tyler Williams, and Zachary Arend. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_5014-1.jpg Bluffton University inducted its entire 2007 baseball team into the school’s hall of fame Saturday night. The 2007 team lost five members in a bus crash in Atlanta. The bus crash killed student-athletes David Betts, Scott Harmon, Cody Holp, Tyler Williams, and Zachary Arend. Levi A. Morman | The Lima News

2007 Bluffton University baseball team honored at Hall of Fame induction ceremony

By John Bush jbush@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.

