Editorial: Jordan had right idea in 2010, but wrong plan now

Not that many years ago, a brash and much younger Jim Jordan posed in the photo studio of The Lima News beside a large stack of paper. Printed on each piece of the 8 1/2 by 11-inch paper were the details of the Affordable Care Act.

Jordan’s point that day was there was no way any member of Congress could have read the entire bill before voting on it. He called it a rushed vote and a wrong vote.

Our 4th District Congressman was right back in 2010. But today, if he gets his way, he could be repeating the mistake of those Democrats he loathes.

Jordan and conservative Republicans want to fast-track the dismantling of Obamacare. While we agree with doing away with the Affordable Care Act, we think it would be foolish to rush into it without a thorough debate and understanding of its alternative.

Jordan and fellow conservatives are worried the momentum to repeal the law is increasingly being lost, raising the possibility that lawmakers will be unable to deliver on a campaign promise.

On Wednesday, the House Freedom Caucus endorsed a measure proposed by Rep. Mark Sanford, R-South Carolina, which would eliminate the health benefits that insurance plans are required to cover by the Affordable Care Act and would authorize tax credits for individuals and families who contribute to health savings accounts. The legislation is similar to what both legislative chambers approved in 2015, only to see it vetoed by then-President Barack Obama.

In throwing its support behind the Sanford plan, the influential Freedom Caucus hopes to pressure the GOP to move faster on its repeal vote.

“The American people have had it,” Jordan said. “They’re looking for a cure, and they’re tired of waiting and frankly, so are we.”

The American people are also tired of bad ideas that get hidden in “rush-job legislation.”

Making sure the repeal legislation is thoroughly thought through should be the goal instead of getting it done quickly. In that regard, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s more deliberate approach is the proper course of action. Legislators should know what they’re voting for instead of signing off on a mountain of paper without knowing what it says.

That was the message Jordan delivered seven years ago.

It’s the message he should be listening to today.

