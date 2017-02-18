Debunking Myths: Why You Should Start a Business in Lima

It took a little over two years to get my business off the ground, from idea conception to completion. Was it challenging? Yes. Exhilarating, difficult, and risky? All the above. But it was also worth it.

Many people ask me why I started a business in Lima. The short answer: If you have a real idea, a real passion for something, you can make it happen in Lima.

Now here’s the long answer.

I’ve always had a passion for entrepreneurship. I lived in Manhattan for six years and felt the hustle and bustle, the contagious energy that filled the streets every day. I knew one day I would start my own my own business, but I didn’t know exactly where it would be or what I’d be doing.

When I was visiting my brother Kevan in Memphis, he introduced me to Adams Avenue, a row of historic homes that had been redeveloped as a collection of restaurants, event venues, cigar bars, museums and more. I was struck by this concept. Instead of demolishing these interesting brick facades or allowing them to sit vacant and deteriorate, businesses had revitalized the buildings and kept local history alive. I knew at that point that’s what I wanted to do. But instead of building my dream in NYC, where so many businesses gravitate to, I wanted to do this in Lima – my husband’s and my hometown.

The success of other small businesses in Lima encouraged me to pull the trigger. Nitzas, Fat Cat Diner, Old City Prime, Hofeller Hiatt and Clark, ModoMedia, Cullen Art Glass, Vivace, Pointe of Joy, The Meeting Place, Hollander, Alter Ego, Beauty by Jill, ArtSpace and more – they all have been in business from a few months to 118 years. Compare that to restaurants in NYC, where 80 percent of businesses close their doors within five years of opening, and high taxes make it difficult to turn a profit. And while a new business is strictly labeled a competitor in a large metropolitan city, a new business is welcomed and encouraged in tight knit communities like Lima. In fact, some entrepreneurs and futurists say small towns are going to see rapid growth over the next decade.

In addition, Lima’s locally owned small businesses have a relentless commitment to stay downtown and are playing a key role in revitalizing the city by creating new businesses and restoring old buildings. And just like Adams Avenue in Memphis, our very own Market Street is lined with historic homes that recall the gilded oil boom days of Lima’s past. While these homes have intricate wood detailing, one-of-a-kind craftsmanship, charm, and beautiful stained glass, some are vacant and are in jeopardy of being demolished. I saw my vision for opening Jameson Manor as a part of the revitalization effort in Lima and it’s an honor to see my dream come true.

Jameson Manor is a historic home that my husband, Andy, and I converted into a private event venue. We frequently host bridal and baby showers, cocktail and dinner parties, intimate weddings, milestone celebrations, fundraisers and business meetings. We also plan events that are open to the public, such as our monthly Brunch & Bubbly in partnership with Chef Alisa McPheron from Fat Cat Diner. It is a glamorous yet approachable space, and one that is perfect for more intimate affairs.

Getting this business started was no small task. To start, we had a major renovation on our hands to advance from Residential to Commercial status, which we entrusted to our friend and general contractor, Brian Baker of Burden Construction Company. Achieving bank financing for such an unusual business concept was also a challenge. And, like all business owners who pour their hearts and souls into their businesses, I was afraid that people just wouldn’t “get” this business concept, or worse, not see the value in it.

Allow me to humbly offer a few words of encouragement if you are considering starting your own business in the city.

First, no matter what project is ahead of you, surround yourself with people who can help move things forward. Seek out the “experts” for every hurdle standing in your way. As an example, if you have questions about zoning, permits, or other matters related to the city, ask your council representative for guidance. Our 4th ward councilor, Rebecca Kreher, was instrumental in advocating for us and seeing things through until the very end.

Second, brace yourself. Know that your path will be full of turns, obstacles and re-routes; it’s the nature of business. However, if you have a clear vision for your company, the heart to press on in the face of adversity, and you’re filling a genuine need in the marketplace, your business will be a welcome, well-supported addition to the Lima community.

Owning a small business is not only about being the “the boss” or making money – it’s about making an impact in our community. Small businesses provide jobs, create culture, and enhance quality of life. There truly is no price tag for that.

Don’t get me wrong, starting a business is a crazy ride no matter what location. But Lima is your blank canvas, a place with real opportunity and real potential for success.

So, who’s up for the challenge?

Shannon Wannemacher Guest Column