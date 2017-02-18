Immunization of children still a hot debate

LIMA — It is a heated battle that is not likely to end soon.

The battle over whether children should be required to receive vaccines has waged almost since the first vaccine was created. In Ohio, students are required to receive a number of vaccines.

Auglaize County Health Department Director of Nursing Brenda Eiting referred to the list of “required” vaccines, which includes: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, chickenpox and meningococcal. The vaccines are required at different times and ages and sometimes in follow-up doses.

To attend day care, preschool or Head Start in Ohio, some of those vaccines and others are needed before they enter school, including chickenpox, diphtheria, haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, mumps, pertussis, pneumococcal disease, poliomyelitis, rotavirus, rubella and tetanus.

However, Ohio does allow for vaccine exemptions for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. A signed waiver is required by the parent or guardian.

The whole issue becomes muddier for parents as both sides use scientific studies to back up their arguments. For the average American, the amount of information makes it hard to argue against either view put in front of them. The debate puts school districts in the middle of the argument.

Local school district administrators agreed that the percentage of parents that elect to not have their children vaccinated is small. However, they said it would only take one to cause a problem.

Lima City School District Nursing Team Leader Kate Morman said there are several instances where parents may elect to not vaccinate or delay the vaccination of their children. There is an allowance for religious exemptions. Also, allergies may prevent children from receiving a vaccination or a combination of vaccinations at one time.

“In the case of a physical exemption, we rely on the doctor’s perspective,” Morman said. “From a religious perspective, they just have to sign.”

Morman said she is a proponent of vaccinations. In the rare cases that parents do choose to not vaccinate, Morman said the waiver includes a clause that the unvaccinated child will be removed from school until the possibility of transmission has passed.

“We have never had it happen here,” Morman said. “In a case where it would happen, the child is excluded from class until they would be cleared by a doctor. The absences are excused absences and the child can make up their work.”

Some health professionals have attributed outbreaks to unvaccinated children. In 2014, an outbreak caused 1,317 cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in Los Angeles-area schools. Out of those, 267 resulted in hospitalization. Health professionals blamed the outbreak on parents opting out of the immunization schedule.

Waynesfield-Goshen Superintendent Chris Pfister said the district regularly only has one or two students opting out of vaccinations.

“We leave it to the parent and their doctor,” Pfister said. “As a district, we encourage it, but it is ultimately their own decision.”

Pfister said the district does keep records of each student’s vaccination record. He said the district has never had a problem and that the district would simply fall back on Ohio requirements on what to do if there would be an outbreak.

The battle for the need of vaccinations shows no signs of slowing. Allen County Immunization Program Director Lisa Horstman, a proponent of vaccinations, said the primary benefit of vaccination is disease prevention.

“Immunization is considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century,” Horstman said, “and experts agree that immunization is key to staying healthy.”

Horstman said the Institute of Medicine published the most comprehensive examination of the immunization schedule to date in 2013, and the report uncovered no evidence of major safety concerns associated with adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended childhood immunization schedule. According to the IOM, delaying or declining vaccination has led to outbreaks of such vaccine-preventable diseases as measles and whooping cough that may jeopardize public health, particularly for people who are underimmunized or who were never immunized.

Despite this, opponents of required immunizations say they not only believe immunizations are ineffective, but that they can aid in the spread of disease. The Weston A. Price Foundation, a national organization that focuses on disease prevention through good nutrition, has been one of the leaders in providing information to combat the need for immunizations.

Weston Price President Sally Fallon Morell said that physicians and public health officials know that recently vaccinated individuals can spread disease and that contact with the immunocompromised can be especially dangerous.

“For example, the Johns Hopkins Patient Guide warns the immunocompromised to avoid contact with children who are recently vaccinated and to tell friends and family who are sick, or have recently had a live vaccine, such as chickenpox, measles, rubella, intranasal influenza, polio or smallpox, not to visit,” Morell said.

Horstman said a more recent example was the spread of measles in 2014 within the United States. There were 667 cases from 27 states reported to the CDC, which is the greatest number of cases since measles elimination was documented in 2000. The majority of the people who contracted measles were unvaccinated.

“The public health community is blaming unvaccinated children for an outbreak of measles at Disneyland, but the illnesses could just as easily have occurred due to contact with a recently vaccinated individual,” Morell said. “Evidence indicates that recently vaccinated individuals should be quarantined in order to protect the public. Scientific evidence demonstrates that individuals vaccinated with live virus vaccines such as MMR, rotavirus, chickenpox, shingles and influenza can shed the virus for many weeks or months afterwards and infect the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.”

While both sides of the dilemma disagreed on the effectiveness of vaccines, they did agree on one item. The information is available for parents to evaluate to make a healthy choice for their children.

By Lance Mihm lmihm@civitasmedia.com

Reach Lance Mih at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

