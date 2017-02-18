Delphos St. John’s pupil wins 2017 Allen County Spelling Bee

LIMA — For the first time in three years, Allen County is home to a new Spelling Bee champion.

Rylee Pohlman, an eighth-grader from Delphos St. John’s School, won the 2017 Allen County Spelling Bee after besting 17 other competitors from as many schools. She won the contest after she correctly spelled the words boutique and caribou in the final round.

The Spelling Bee, now in its 28th year, was dominated in recent years by former Shawnee Middle Schooler Alotus Wei. Alotus took first place in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and was on hand to cheer on this year’s competitors, even though she was ineligible to participate.

After finishing in fourth place a year ago, Rylee said she was excited to top her personal best.

“I feel very accomplished because I’ve never really gotten this far,” Rylee said. “It feels really good.”

This year’s second-place finisher was Madison Burkholder, a seventh-grader from Elida Middle School. Nicole Boyle, a seventh-grader from Bluffton Middle School, and Leah Beraki, an eighth-grader from St. Charles School, tied for third place.

Instead of participating in a tie-breaker round, Ohio State-Lima Assistant Dean Roger Nimps offered to donate another third-place prize to avoid a “spell-off.”

For finishing in the top three, students were awarded gift cards valued at $225. Rylee received a $100 gift card, Madison earned a $75 gift card, and Nicole and Leah each won a $50 gift card. All participants earned trophies and certificates for competing in the event.

Judy Chaffins, director of K-12 gifted education and K-8 curriculum at the Allen County Educational Service Center, said the competition allows Allen County pupils to attain skills they could use for the rest of their lives.

“It’s a good opportunity because they get to interact with others from other schools, they get to learn public speaking, and just the studying of vocabulary is foundational for education in general, and a lifelong skill,” Chaffins said.

All 18 pupils who competed in the Spelling Bee are able to participate in the regional contest, which is set for 10 a.m. March 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lima.

The overall winner of the regional event will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. More than $40,000 in prizes are available to the winner of the national bee.

Rylee Pohlman, an eighth-grader from Delphos St. John’s School, correctly spells the word caribou to win the 2017 Allen County Spelling Bee. The Bee was held Saturday morning at Ohio State-Lima, which co-sponsored the event with the Allen County Educational Service Center. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_spelling-bee.jpg Rylee Pohlman, an eighth-grader from Delphos St. John’s School, correctly spells the word caribou to win the 2017 Allen County Spelling Bee. The Bee was held Saturday morning at Ohio State-Lima, which co-sponsored the event with the Allen County Educational Service Center. John Bush | The Lima News

Crowned best speller in Allen County

By John Bush jbush@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.

