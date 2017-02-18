Legislative Update: Cupp-sponsored cocaine bill passes unanimously

COLUMBUS — A local state legislator’s bill has passed unanimously in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Ohio House of Representatives

Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima: On Wednesday, House Bill 4, sponsored by Cupp, passed the House with a vote of 97-0. Should the bill become law, the statutory penalty for the possession of cocaine would be restored and penalties for trafficking cocaine would be clarified.

Drug penalties increase with the quantity of drug involved with harsher penalties for larger amounts of the drug. While a recent Ohio Supreme Court decision determined that only the weight of pure cocaine in a substance could be used to set sentences, House Bill 4 clarified the language of the law to include the total weight of the compound, mixture, preparation or substance containing the cocaine in assessing penalties.

“House Bill 4 addresses an urgent need to repair a hole in the cocaine penalty statutes that would otherwise incentivize drug dealers to push greater quantities of this dangerous drug without any greater penalty,” Cupp said. “I thank my colleagues for acting so quickly to pass this important legislation.”

The Ohio Senate will now consider the bill.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green: On Thursday, Latta voted to pass House Joint Resolution 43, eliminating a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule that, according to Latta, would block states from diverting Title X family planning grants away from Planned Parenthood to community health centers, county health departments or others.

The rule was implemented two days before the end of President Barack Obama’s final term, making it open to repeal by way of the Congressional Review Act.

“There are 20 community health centers for every one Planned Parenthood clinic, and states shouldn’t be stopped from directing funding to more comprehensive health care centers that don’t provide abortions,” Latta said. “The resolution simply rolls back this HHS rule and allows states the freedom and flexibility to direct Title X funds to the health care providers of their choice.”

U.S. Senate

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: On Wednesday, Brown outlined legislation to curb the practice of “surprise billing” in the health care industry, where patients are issued costly bills after unintentionally receiving care from an out-of-network provider.

The End Surprise Billing Act, if signed into law, would protect those experiencing a medical emergency from receiving unexpected bills by requiring in-network rates for emergency services and require all Medicare-participating hospitals to be more transparent with patients regarding potential out-of-network providers.

“When you’re rushed to the hospital for a heart attack, the last thing you or your loved ones should have to worry about is whether the nearest hospital is in-network,” Brown said. “Ohioans work hard and pay their insurance premiums every month and this bill makes sure it will be there for them if an emergency happens.”

Brown also called for increased funding for infrastructure, especially bridges. Citing a campaign promise from President Donald Trump to invest $1 trillion in the nation’s infrastructure, Brown called for $210 billion to go to road and bridge repairs, $200 billion to go to a Vital Infrastructure Program, which would direct money to projects of critical national significance, $110 billion to help modernize outdated water and sewer systems, $130 billion to replace and expand rail and bus systems, $100 billion to address affordable housing challenges, and $75 billion to modernize American schools.

“My colleagues and I have created a blueprint to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure with American workers using American products,” Brown said. “I look forward to working with President Trump and Republicans in Congress to make his promise of a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure a reality.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio: On Monday, Portman helped introduce the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act, designed to stop synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and carfentanil from being shipped across borders to traffickers in the United States.

The bill would require shipments from foreign countries to provide advance data, such as the mailer and location of origin, the destination, and the contents before the shipment would cross the border.

“The STOP Act is one way we can make a commonsense policy change to improve the data available to law enforcement trying to identify fentanyl and other dangerous synthetic drugs entering the United States,” Portman said. “Congress should pass the STOP Act and continue to work with law enforcement to better understand the day-to-day challenges of the opioid epidemic.”

On Wednesday, Portman introduced the Energy Savings and Industrial Competitiveness Act aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reducing pollution. While also including low-cost tools for energy users to become more efficient, the bill would also require the federal government to reduce its energy use through energy-efficient technology.

“It would reduce our carbon emissions equivalent to taking 22 million cars off the road over the next 15 years and give our workers in Ohio and around the country a competitive advantage by making our plants more energy efficient,” Portman said. “It’s good news for the taxpayer, too, because it would make the federal government practice what it preaches and use energy more efficiently.”

By Craig Kelly ckelly@civitasmedia.com

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.