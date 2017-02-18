January marks 3rd-best month for new business filings in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said 10,033 new entities filed to do business in Ohio during January, an increase of 1,409 entities when compared to January 2016.

This is only the third time the number of new business filings received in a single month has surpassed 10,000, according to a statement from the Secretary of State’s Office. The first time it happened was in March 2015 and the second occurred in March 2016.

January’s record comes on the heels of Husted’s announcement that 2016 was the seventh consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new entities filing to do business in Ohio.

In 2016, 105,009 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s Office, surpassing the previous record set in 2015 of 97,746 new entities. In all, Ohio has seen a rise of 30.1 percent in filings from 2010 to 2016.