Prom dresses sought for donation program

FINDLAY — The Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary Nearly New Shop is accepting donations for its annual prom dress distribution.

Items include gently used dresses, shoes, accessories and men’s formal wear. Items can be dropped off at the Nearly New Shop at 306 Lima Ave. The items will be available free of charge beginning March 18 for area teens going to prom.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first, second and third Fridays of each month, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.