Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigators were looking for the person or people who tried to steal items at the Lima Mall on Feb. 11, between midnight and 2 a.m. in the main concourse area. Several kiosks were damaged from someone trying to enter the cash drawers. During that same time, someone did break into Game Stop taking several thousand dollars worth of game consoles and electronic games.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Lisa Marie Bridges
Age: 36
Height: 5 foot 3
Weight: 125 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Charge: Theft
Tony Anthony Manley
Age: 54
Height: 6 foot 1
Weight: 240 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Possession of cocaine
Andrew James Watkins
Age: 29
Height: 5 foot 7
Weight: 232 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Arson
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.