Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Allen County Sheriff’s Office investigators were looking for the person or people who tried to steal items at the Lima Mall on Feb. 11, between midnight and 2 a.m. in the main concourse area. Several kiosks were damaged from someone trying to enter the cash drawers. During that same time, someone did break into Game Stop taking several thousand dollars worth of game consoles and electronic games.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Lisa Marie Bridges

Age: 36

Height: 5 foot 3

Weight: 125 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Charge: Theft

Tony Anthony Manley

Age: 54

Height: 6 foot 1

Weight: 240 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Possession of cocaine

Andrew James Watkins

Age: 29

Height: 5 foot 7

Weight: 232 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Arson

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.