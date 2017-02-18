Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Feb, 7

Bishop Evans, 57, of 331 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Roland L. Oakley, 54, of 17075 Sidney-Freyburg Road, Botkins, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Lance D. Bolen, 35, of 511 Courtright St., McGuffey, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Carie A. Myers, 41, of 1712 Findlay Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Feb. 8

Matthew T. Taylor, 35, of 1005 Woodland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Carolyn R. Morris, 48, of 1762 Wonderlick Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to minor. Sentence: $250 fine.

Abbey M. Harter, 30, of 434 S. Main St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Zachary M. Sharp, 21, of 4778 Tillamook Trail, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, three suspended, $500 fine.

Stefone L. Brown, 26, of 1471 Northbrook Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Brandon J. Williams, 26, of 420 N. Baxter, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Olakunle O. Awe, 48, of 2031 Burch Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Jerome W. McNeal, 27, of 764 St. Johns Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Cody Bradford, 24, of 228 W. Vine St., Lima, pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Edward T. Cameron, 41, of 2046 N. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

James D. Hyde, 49, of 124 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, three suspended, $500 fine.

Steven Robertson, 20, of 4309 N. West St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Jacob W. Ridinger, 36, of 13340 Road 1, Mount Cory, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $650 fine.

Gerald F. Mortimer, 43, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lot 69, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 135 suspended, $750 fine.

Joshua M. Gunn, 20, of 1000 W. Robb Ave., Apt. 11, Lima, pleaded no contest to stopping after accident information. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Carl A. Jones, 35, of 1037 E. North St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Trevor N. Hurley, 32, of 726 ½ N. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Sheila M. Cooper, 45, of 1106 N. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Chainze Q. Tucker, 28, of 1305 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Feb. 9

Andrea C. Smith, 40, of 103 W. Main St., Elida, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Marquais T. Odom, 21, of 8208 Caribou Trail, Apt. 2C, Columbus, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Feb. 10

Delando M. Reynolds, 23, of 734 Holly St., Lima, pleaded guilty to visiting disorderly house. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Mariah L. Mathis, 23, of 407 Garfield Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Arthur L. Swartz, 82, of 5670 Hartman Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 56 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to criminal mischief. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

John A. Deweese, 45, of 216 E. Wayne, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Shane C. Davis, 31, of 230 S. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Cory A. Hughes, 41, of 302 W. Spring, Apt. 508, Lima, pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Brittany R. Donathon, 31, of 1549 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Timothy J. Hagen, 31, of 150 Thurman St., Bluffton, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days, 160 suspended, $250 fine.

Nichole R. Cotrell, 37, of 134 Yant St., Cairo, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $500 fine.

Shawn A. Ley, 37, of 510 Cumberland Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 31 suspended, $500 fine.

Christopher E. Shine, 53, of 1427 Norval Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $600 fine.

Zhae Hardy, 26, of 933 Faurot Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $150 fine.

Mallory D. Ayers, 31, of 1525 W. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Dianiqua V. Polojac, 22, of 325 N. Pierce St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Marie A. Wilson, 40, of 423 Elmwood Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine.

Bret Jenkins, 57, of 1412 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Kylee E. Williams, 25, of 331 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Daniel M. Crider, 21, of 1203 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

McKenzie A. Coleston, 21, of 319 N. Columbus Ave., Fremont, pleaded no contest to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $250 fine.

Timothy J. Hagen, 31, of 150 Thurman St., Bluffton, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Troy A. Dickman, 41, of 1714 Garland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Daeniesha L. Corbin, 26, of 617 Hope St., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Andrew B. Moneer, 20, of 11961 Fellowship Drive, Arlington, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Michael L. Bean, 30, of 817 St. Johns Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $250 fine.

Wayne C. Korp, 44, of 16992 Road 17N, Ft. Jennings, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Joel D. Young, 41, of 2854 McBride Road, Delphos, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Aaron S. Worde, 25, of 253 Ridge Crest Circle, Apt. B, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $650 fine.

Gabrielle Clontz, 27, of 8032 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $700 fine.

Anthony J. Luchini, 28, of 1438 E. Breese Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: three days jail, $250 fine.

Sydney E. Shuman, 20, of 712 Westbrook Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed reduced zones. Sentence: $150 fine.

Frederick C. Bradford, 21, of 4525 Kill Road, Delphos, pleaded guilty to speed reduced zones. Sentence: $150 fine.

Corey V. Frazer, 27, of 1123 W. State St., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $150 fine.

Matthew Brown, 23, of 316 S. Pierce St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $250 fine.

Gregory A. Petaway, 58, of 1111 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jeffrey A. Green, 53, of 302 W. Spring St., Apt. 417, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jason R. Coleman, 34, of 605 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Linda L. Rogers, 46, of 210 N. Union St., Apt. 608, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Feb. 13

Marquevious D. Wilson, 19, of 808 Catalpa Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to prohibitions; minors under 21. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Garrett M. Howell, 28, of 1249 Road 01, Pandora, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jireh J. Wash, 27, of 407 S. Judkins Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $250 fine.

Joseph W. Brown, 47, of 353 W. Findlay St., Vaughnsville, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Tyson Turner, 40, of 225 S. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 90 days jail, 88 suspended, $150 fine.

Carmella M. Suarez, 20, of 106 S. Glenwood Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Latanya D. Duncan, 44, of 315 N. Rosedale Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Clarissa S. Beavers, 23, of 1936 Pompano St., Springfield, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Rooney Cartwright, 55, of 332 S. Jackson St., Lima, pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, 16 suspended, $150 fine.

Dwayne L. Hartwell, 37, of 113 E. Main St., Beaverdam, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of vehicle. Sentence: 120 days jail, $150 fine.