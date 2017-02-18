Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash near Russia

RUSSIA — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred shortly after 2:40 a.m. Saturday on Versailles Road, just east of Darke-Shelby Road near Russia.

A report from the sheriff’s office states that a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Versailles Road when the driver went off the right side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The driver was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members. The accident remains under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.