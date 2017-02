OTTAWA — The Putnam County District Library will host a seed starting event from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 6, at the Ottawa location, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

There is a $5 fee for this event, and registration is requested. Call 419-523-3747 to register.

Deb Croy will present basics of starting seeds indoors during winter, seeds for the garden, progression of different plants and types of flowers.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PutnamCountyDistrictLibrary-2.jpg