Louisiana man suffers serious injuries after crashing car on state Route 309 in Lima

LIMA — A Louisiana man is in serious condition after his vehicle struck a ditch and overturned near a Lima roadway Friday evening, the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

Jason S. Swarthout, 44, of Oakdale, La., was traveling westbound on state Route 309 when he attempted to pass another vehicle that was headed in the same direction. After passing the vehicle, Swarthout over-corrected and his car traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned several times, causing the driver to be ejected.

Swarthout was transported to Lima Memorial Health System, where he remains in serious condition.

According to the passenger, 25-year-old Speedia P. Willis, of Pitkin, La., Swarthout was speeding and driving erratically prior to initiating the passing movement. Willis was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and was able to crawl out the driver side of the vehicle when it came to rest. He was not injured.

Another witness stated that Swarthout passed the vehicle in an area that was clearly marked as a “no passing zone.”

Alcohol use was a factor in the crash, the OSHP reported. The accident remains under investigation.

By John Bush jbush@civitasmedia.com

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.