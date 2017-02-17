Delphos boy’s cancer battle strikes a movement

DELPHOS — No meeting is just by chance.

A couple from Columbus and a senior at Delphos St. John’s High School have learned that much in the last year.

Kevin and Jane Clark, of Columbus, founded Hope Hollow several years ago as a way of giving back for unfortunate circumstances experienced in their own family. Hope Hollow provides lodging, hospitality, food, transportation and other help to families using health care facilities in Columbus for treatment of cancer.

The Clarks ventured to Delphos July 5 to visit Aiden Dotson and his mother, Cindy. Aiden was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma grade III-high grade giloma, a rare brain cancer, when he was 4 years old. The Clarks have formed many bonds with the people they have helped, and the Dotsons were definitely not an exception. Understanding Aiden was losing his battle, the Clarks had come to say their goodbyes.

After visiting, the Clarks stopped by Gessner’s Produce, a produce stand in Delphos on state Route 66. The Clarks struck up a conversation with Carleigh Ankerman, whose family owns the business. Ankerman is a senior at Delphos St. John’s. In casual conversation, Ankerman asked the Clarks about their visit and the story of Hope Hollow began to unfold.

“It touched my heart,” said Ankerman, who is 18. “I told myself I was going to help them.”

The Clarks told Ankerman a story of something that started as simply providing patients and their families a place to stay when visiting Columbus while being treated for cancer. In 2015, Hope Hollow provided 300 nights of lodging to patients and their families. That number grew to 500 in 2016, and they have already provided 125 nights of lodging so far in 2017.

Jane Clark explained cancer had struck her family. She lost her mother at 10 and then her two aunts that had become her secondary mothers years later. Ultimately, Jane Clark battled both medullary and breast cancer herself, and was able to win her battle. They explained “having felt the blessings of overcoming the disease, we wanted to find a way to live in gratitude.”

Aiden died the day of the visit at age 7, just hours after that meeting. Just a few days before, Aiden, who the Clarks described as “a child with unceasing intellectual questions, a love for life and a vivacious personality,” told his mother he wanted to say a prayer for everyone and everybody, I just want them to be happy.”

The Clarks left a card with an address and phone number, telling Ankerman if she were ever in Columbus, to stop by. Fast forward to last month, and the Clarks were quite surprised to hear from Ankerman again.

Ankerman called the Clarks to let them know how much the story of Hope Hollow had touched her. At her school, Ankerman personally spearheaded two fundraisers to raise money for Hope Hollow. An organization Ankerman is involved in, the Mission Society, raised $1,000 during a Halloween assembly. They then arranged the Light of Hope Challenge, a take off of the ALS challenge that was recently popular. Donors, in a video challenge, would light a candle in recognition of a loved one while challenging three others to do the same while donating $20. The event raised another $1,000.

A third fundraiser is currently underway with the Change Stall Challenge, where students can stall their class period with donations.

The Clarks visited St. John’s High School on Monday to inform students about their mission.

“It makes me feel good to take on something and see it be so successful,” Ankerman said. “It made me feel good about the St. John’s community.”

Both Ankerman and the Clarks felt that it was by no chance they met. It was his love for life and people.

“We believe that you cannot give without receiving,” Jane Clark said. “Aiden was the most amazing child and he changed our lives forever. It is phenomenal the way he changed our lives. He was a special little boy.”

Kevin Clark said Ankerman’s efforts are noteworthy, saying what she has helped collect so far would be 20 days of lodging or groceries for families battling cancer.

Anyone wishing to donate to Hope Hollow can do so by visiting www.hopehollow.com/donate. Anyone wishing to participate in the Light of Hope Challenge can do so on the St. John’s High School Facebook page at www.facebook.com/delphossj.

