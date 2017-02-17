Collins Fine Foods still thriving after 100-plus years of family ownership

VAN WERT — Collins Fine Foods has been a staple in the Van Wert community since the 1930s.

But the specialty food and beverage shop’s history goes back even further.

In the 1890s, owner Jim Collins’ great-grandfather began selling food out of a wagon in Van Wert County. Known as a “huckster,” William Willard Collins would go door-to-door selling or trading his products to members of the community.

By 1930, Collins’ great-grandfather opened his own storefront near where the shop sits today. Years later, Collins’ grandfather, William Willard Collins II, started working with him. He eventually took the business over, and passed it onto Collins’ father, William Willard Collins III, after he returned from World War II.

Jim Collins was a senior in high school when his father passed away. Instead of attending college like he had planned, Collins decided to help his mother with the family business.

“I was a stock boy at that point, so I knew more about wine and grocery-type stuff than anything else,” Collins said. “After Dad died, I decided to stay here and help my mom out. I then met my wife, settled down and took the place over.”

More than 20 years later, Collins and his sister, Cindy Schumm, still own the business that their great-grandfather started.

While the owners continue to emphasize the values of customer service and business ethics that were passed down from their predecessors, they have diversified the store to keep up with ever-evolving trends.

Collins Fine Foods began as a neighborhood grocery store that sold standard products found in many major retail outlets today. But to keep up, Collins had to find his own niche. That came in the form of specialty foods and beverages.

“We’ve definitely changed from the staples you’d find at grocery stores to more of the specialty foods and things you can’t get at those places,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to improvise.”

In the last five years, Collins has added 50 craft beers and more than 100 wines. He said he orders at least two or three new craft beers a week, along with the seasonal brews distributors roll out every few months. In all, the store now sells more than 100 beers and over 500 brands of wine.

Though the shop had its own deli before Collins took over, he started selling made-to-order sandwiches for customers in the mid-1990s.

“It was very slow around that time, so doing the deli sandwiches really pulled us through a tough time,” he said. “That was probably the biggest change, and now I get here at 6:30 in the morning and all I do is slice meat for four hours.”

Along with a wide selection of beer, wine and deli items, Collins Fine Foods also sells candy and gift items. They offer catering services.

As a fourth-generation business, Collins hopes to keep the family tradition alive by passing it onto the next group of potential owners.

“My daughter and my nephew are in the reins for the next generation, so hopefully it will always be family owned,” Collins said. “You don’t find too many places like that any more.”

Collins Fine Foods: Address: 223 N. Washington St., Van Wert Phone: 419-238-0079 Website: vanwert.com/collins Facebook: facebook.com/collins.finefoods Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

