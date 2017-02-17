Pledges sought for courthouse replica at Safety City

LIMA — The Allen County Bar Association is seeking donations to fund the design and construction of a replica of the Allen County Courthouse at the Lima Noon Optimist Safety City.

The project could cost up to $16,000. The association is seeking pledges from people, businesses, public employees, community leaders and anyone willing to donate. Pledges are tax deductible. Pledges of $250 or more will be recognized with a plaque associated with the courthouse replica.

Pledges are being sought until April 1, when organizers will determine if enough has been gathered to proceed. Send a proposed pledge amount — no money, please — to Douglas Daley at [email protected] or by fax at 419-227-3177.

If the project proceeds, pledges will be collected by Aug. 1, with plans to build the project next year.