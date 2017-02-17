Man shot to death at Findlay motel

FINDLAY — Police are investigating the murder of a man shot to death on the second floor of a motel balcony.

The man, whose name is not being released until his family has been notified, was found just before 1 a.m. Friday at the Econolodge at 316 Emma St. Emergency responders arrived and tried rendering aid but the man died at the scene, Findlay police reported.

A suspect was identified and is being held in the Hancock County jail. The suspect’s name was not being released, police reported.

The victim will undergo an autopsy at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The slaying remains under investigation, police reported.