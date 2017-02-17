Police calls

1000 block of West Market Street, Lima — Police were called Thursday to the scene of a break in.

East Eureka Street and South Central Avenue, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to the scene of an accident.

2450 Allentown Road, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to Walmart over a shoplifter.

2400 block of Heathway Lane, Lima — Police were called Wednesday to the scene of a break in.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.