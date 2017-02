OTTAWA — Putnam County Help Me Grow hosts a free developmental screening for infants, toddlers and preschoolers from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, at the Putnam County Educational Service Center, 124 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

Screenings are by appointment only. Call 419-523-6059 for an appointment.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HelpMeGrow-1.jpg