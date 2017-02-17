St. David’s Day Dinner planned in Gomer

GOMER — Gomer Congregational Church will host its annual St. David’s Day Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 4 at the church, 7350 Gomer Road.

Menu includes steak or chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade noodles, green beans, applesauce or cole slaw, rolls and homemade pies and cakes. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children if ordered in advance. Call 419-642-2681.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $8.50. A bazaar will be available for shopping during the hours of the dinner.

