Ohio inmate accused of mailing threats against Trump, judges

LEBANON — An Ohio prisoner faces new charges over allegations that he threatened President Donald Trump and federal judges in letters mailed to the FBI and a public defender’s office.

Authorities say that 47-year-old Rodney Cydrus threatened to hurt a number of government officials and that some of the mail last month contained white powder that turned out to be harmless.

Prosecutors say the former Chillicothe man was indicted this week in federal court on multiple counts of mailing threatening communications.

Court records list no attorney for him in that case.

He has been imprisoned at the Lebanon Correctional Institution for convictions that include arson, aggravated robbery and theft.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Cyrdurs-Rodney.jpg