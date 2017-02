OTTAWA — Putnam County District Library will be holding a book discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Ottawa location, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

The book, “The Winter Garden Mystery,” by Carola Dunn, will be discussed. Books are available at the library. Everyone is welcome.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PutnamCountyDistrictLibrary-1.jpg