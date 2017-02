OTTAWA — Linda Rae Pollitz will presents a program for individuals with early stage memory loss from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at the Putnam County District Library’s Ottawa location, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa.

Registration is required. Please call 419-523-3747 to register.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_PutnamCountyDistrictLibrary.jpg