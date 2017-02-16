Allen County Sheriff, unions agree on new contract

LIMA — On Thursday, Allen County Commissioners approved labor agreements between the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, which will run retroactively from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.

“In negotiations, we have three contracts,” interim Sheriff Matt Treglia said. “We have the gold union, the blue union and the support union, the gold being the supervisors, the blue being the deputies and correction officers and the support being the kitchen and main office fiscal help.”

During negotiations, the two parties were able to agree on settling grievances as well as including pay raises, thanks to additional appropriation from the county general fund.

“We were able to implement the 2 percent pay raises that were allowed through the general fund,” Treglia said, “along with some restructuring issues that we had. By not filling some slots, we were able to bump up some raises in the gold and blue unions through attrition and not going outside our budget lines.”

Treglia credited former interim Sheriff Jim Everett with helping secure a positive end to the union negotiations.

“That’s something that Sheriff Everett and I worked extensively on for the past six or eight months to accomplish,” he said. “We wanted everyone to get something out of this and gain something and move forward from here.”

The unions also were reorganized to incorporate different ranks into each union.

“On our gold contracts, we had corporals instead of sergeants and sergeants instead of lieutenants,” Treglia said. “Not that many years ago, we had lieutenants and sergeants only, and we reimplemented sergeants and lieutenants and just moved everyone back into those slots. Again, we did that through attrition and not filling spots.”

Those affected will receive their pay raises retroactively back to the contract start date of Jan. 1.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

