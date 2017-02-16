Teen pleas not guilty in double fatal

LIMA — The teenage driver of a pickup truck that crashed and killed two other Elida football players in August pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of vehicular homicide.

Lawrence Slygh made his first court appearance in the case. Allen County Juvenile Judge Glenn Derryberry read Slygh the charges and explained the penalties.

There are a host of possible penalties ranging from 90 days in juvenile detention on each charge down to probation, a fine, driver’s license suspension, restitution and community service.

Slygh is charged in the Aug. 12 crash on state Route 309 near the Redd Road intersection that killed Drew Dulebohn, 15, and Jacob Sexton, 15.

Slygh was driving a pickup truck when he drove off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and the vehicle went airborne striking a fence and tree before overturning.

Dulebohn and Sexton were both passengers in the truck along with Jaxson Swickrath, 15, of Elida, Jaden Boroff, 15, of Lima, and Alana Rankin, 16, of Lima. All but Rankin were members of the Elida High School football team.

By Greg Sowinski

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

