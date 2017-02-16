Lima’s mental health crisis center gets facelift, detox wing

LIMA — The We Care Regional Crisis Center on South Main Street has not been renovated since the building’s construction in 1975. That changed Thursday.

Coleman Professional Services and the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties celebrated new renovations at the facility as it expands to also help address the growing opioid addiction epidemic.

The $900,000 renovation project included complete remodeling of bathroom and shower facilities, new flooring, painting, window treatment, heating and air conditioning, lighting, plumbing, sewer and drainage. The reception area was also updated to offer a more welcoming atmosphere for people seeking help.

Additionally, a wing of the facility containing eight beds, will be used starting July 1 for detox for people suffering from opiate addiction.

“The purpose of this renovation was to make the faciity more welcoming to our residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis and to expand the use of the facility to include helping people with opiate addiction to manage their withdrawl with some medical oversight,” Mental Health board executive director Michael Schoenhofer said. “It is a comfortable setting for the clients who are there for recovery and provides staff a better working environment.”

Coleman chief officer Tammie Colón noted how fortunate the Lima area is to have a mental health crisis center available for those in need.

“They are very few and far between in the state of Ohio,” she said. “They are not cheap to operate, but they are definitely worthy of the investment and helping people overcome their situation without having to be hospitalized and without having to leave the community.”

In addition to serving Allen, Auglaize and Hardin counties, the facility, which serves approximately 600 people per year, will also be able to help people in Mercer and Van Wert counties. For Lima Mayor David Berger, investing in this facility, thanks to funding from the Mental Health board levy and an Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Capital Funds grant, is money well spent.

“Families need to know these resources are available in our community,” he said.

To learn more about the crisis center, go to www.wecarepeople.org.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

