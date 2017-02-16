ODOT seeking comments on upcoming projects

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input on proposed projects in Allen and Hardin counties.

ODOT is proposing a project to repair concrete pavement sections at the state Route 696 and U.S. Route 30 interchange just east of Beaverdam. The project would force temporary ramp closures, with traffic to be detoured. Currently, the project is scheduled to being in the summer of 2018.

In Hardin County, ODOT is proposing replacing two bridges on state Route 701 east of the state Route 309 intersection. Traffic would be detoured during construction, but access to properties within the construction area would be maintained. This project is scheduled for the summer of 2019.

Comments can be sent to Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima, OH 45801 or to [email protected] Comments must be submitted by March 3. Reference project ID 98552 for the Allen County project and project ID 103589 for the Hardin County project.