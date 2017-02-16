Police calls

2450 Allentown Road, Lima — Police were called Tuesday to Walmart over a person stealing merchandise.

3298 Elida Road, Lima — A woman reported Tuesday someone stole merchandise from Meijer.

1900 block of Lennox Avenue, Lima — A woman reported Tuesday someone broke into her home.

700 block of East Michigan Avenue, Lima — A man reported Tuesday another person assaulted him.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.