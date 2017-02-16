Peony Festival Committee to hold Quarter Auction

MIDDLE POINT — The Peony Festival Committee will hold its annual Quarter Auction at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Middle Point Community Building, 303 W. Sycamore St., Middle Point. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Along with the Quarter Auction, the event will include fellowship and food by donation. Items up for auction include Cincinnati Reds baseball tickets and merchandise from local businesses.

Admission is free, and auction paddles cost $3 each or two for $5. All proceeds from the event will go to the Peony Festival Committee.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_News-36.jpg