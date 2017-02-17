Lima man indicted with murder of girlfriend

LIMA — A man police said killed his girlfriend was indicted Thursday by the Allen County grand jury on murder and other charges.

Leo Stapleton, 48, was indicted on the murder charge with a repeat violent offender specification and one count of burglary. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Stapleton is charged in the Dec. 21 slaying of 40-year-old Kimberly Clark. Clark’s body was found inside her apartment at 118 S. Metcalf St. There were signs of foul play in the apartment that led police to label her death a homicide, a detective said.

Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Clark was strangled.

Less than two months before her death, Clark and Stapleton were involved in an incident on Nov. 2. Stapleton was charged with domestic violence and intoxication, but the case was dismissed when Clark failed to appear in court to pursue the case against Stapleton.

Stapleton had lived in Indiana until about a year ago and has a criminal record in that state. He lived in Lima nearly 20 years ago but left for Indiana, Stechschulte said.

Indiana prison records showed Stapleton served sentences out of Fort Wayne for rape, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, criminal recklessness, carrying a gun without a license, and mischief. He spent the majority of the last 20 years locked up in prison, according to records.

Leo Stapleton, 48, listens to instructions from a municipal court judge involving the death of his live-in girlfriend, Kimberly Clark, in December. The grand jury indicted Stapleton on Thursday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_stapleton-1.jpg Leo Stapleton, 48, listens to instructions from a municipal court judge involving the death of his live-in girlfriend, Kimberly Clark, in December. The grand jury indicted Stapleton on Thursday. File photo | The Lima News

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.