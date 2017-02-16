1 rejected, 1 drops out of bid to be named sheriff

LIMA — One of the men applying for the job of Allen County sheriff was rejected and another withdrew his name from consideration.

Brian Snider was not a registered Republican, one of the requirements that had to be met to seek the appointment by the Republican Party. The local GOP is making the appointment because the seat was won by Republican candidate Sam Crish in November’s election. Ohio law lets the party that held the seat make the appointment.

Crish resigned last month amid legal problems and an FBI investigation against him. Crish said he has a gambling addiction.

Kyle Fittro, the former police chief in Delphos, withdrew his name.

That leaves left Allen County Interim Sheriff Matt Treglia, former Sheriff Dan Beck, American Township Police Chief Matt Redick and Marion Township Police Chief Doug Vermillion. Each will have interviews Wednesday before the screening committee of the Allen County Republican Party, committee Chairman Juergen Waldick said.

That committee will make a recommendation to the Central Committee of the party, which will vote on the appointment. That appointment could come as early that Wednesday night, Waldick said.

Whoever is appointed will have to run for election next year because Crish was in the first two years of his term.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

