Allen County Land Bank in line to demolish more properties

LIMA — Work is accelerating on bringing down dilapidated houses through the Allen County Land Bank, according to Allen County Treasurer Rachael Gilroy.

With work continuing on foreclosing tax-delinquent, irreparable houses and preparing them for demolition, thanks to $4.5 million in federal grant money administered through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, the agency is getting its footing in adding properties to its pipeline.

“It is very complicated, and we’re learning as we go,” Gilroy said. “Everything is falling into place, thankfully, thanks to the great legal team we have and the great board that’s willing to get together and hash these details out.”

With the land bank already having demolished two properties, one on Wayne Street and one on Metcalf Street, with its own funds, properties are now in place to be demolished with money that will be reimbursed from the grant to the land bank, the first coming Thursday at 742 N. Elizabeth St. in Lima.

Other properties ready to come down include 611 Dingledine Ave. and 820 S. Broadway St., which will both be down by the end of next week. These properties will help the land bank reach necessary goals to maintain grant funding.

“We need to have 90 properties in the county land bank’s name by May 18,” Gilroy said. “We’re on track to have about 170 at least in our name by that date. We need to have all 180 properties in our name by Sept. 18. The third threshold is to have $1.5 million spent in demolitions by November.”

Along with obtaining properties through foreclosures, the land bank has also been approached about receiving donated parcels.

“We have pretty strict criteria,” Gilroy said. “If you’re going to ask to donate to the land bank, you have to have your taxes current. You have to fulfill your responsibilities to the property, as well.”

If the Allen County Land Bank is able to meet those requirements, it could potentially put the agency in line to receive additional funding.

“Once May 18 comes and goes, we will all be audited to make sure we are meeting all of our deadlines,” Gilroy said. “Those that are not can expect to have some of their funding pulled back by the state, and that money could become available again for the counties that are performing, and Allen County intends to be one of those performing land banks in line to request additional funds.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.