Lima man headed to California to help

LIMA — Steve Newman, of Lima, will be traveling to Northern California to help out during the Oroville Spillway failure.

According to a statement, there are at least 188,000 people who have been evacuated from their homes because of the Oroville spillway failure. The American Red Cross has launched a disaster response with Red Cross volunteers on the ground providing help and assistance to the people of Butte and Yuba counties as well as the cities of Yuba and Marysville in Northern California. The governor of California has declared a state of emergency.

To help, visit http://redcross.org, call 800-733-2767 or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.