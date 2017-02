NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Library hosts Move and Groove to the Music at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Children grades kindergarten through third grade will listen and move to music, and will also occasionally make music of their own.

For more information, call 419-629-2158.

