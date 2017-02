VAN WERT — William Paul Young, the author of “The Shack,” will appear in a filmed interview about the differences between being spiritual and religious from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Lifetree Cafe, the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St.

Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street. For details, contact 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

