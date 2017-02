LIMA — A Lima Rotary Club member will speak about his recent trip to Central America during Monday’s meeting.

Bob Ruehl will talk about the Rotary’s $200,000 water and sanitation project and epxlore other international opportunities for the club.

The meeting is noon Monday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rotary-3.jpg