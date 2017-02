LIMA — The Lima Rotary Club is hosting a reverse raffle fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Tickets are $100 for dinner, auction, games and reverse raffle or $25 for dinner, auction and games but no participation in reverse raffle. There will be $6,000 in cash awarded that night.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Tracie Sanchez at 419-296-1338 or emailing [email protected]

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rotary-2.jpg