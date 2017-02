KENTON — The Hardin County Democratic Party will hold its annual Presidents Day Luncheon at noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Kenton Moose Lodge, 801 W. Lima St., Kenton. The keynote speaker is State Representative David Leland. Reservations may be made by contacting Michael Hubbell at 419-634-0071 or email [email protected] or Russell Frost, treasurer at 418-673-0222 or [email protected] Cost of the luncheon is $17 for adults and $12 for students.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_calendar-47.jpg