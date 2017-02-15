Driver runs truck through entryway of Lima Memorial Professional Office Building

LIMA — A driver ran a pickup truck through the front entrance of Lima Memorial Health System’s Professional Office Building III on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The truck’s two occupants were rushed to the emergency room by hospital personnel, an official with the Lima Fire Department said. Hospital officials would not reveal the identity of the driver or the passenger, nor their conditions. However, a Lima Memorial associate said no bystanders, visitors, patients or employees were injured as a result of the accident.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and construction crews were able to secure the building shortly after. The building was not evacuated, as the damage was contained to the entryway. The front entrance has been boarded up, and an alternative entryway has been established.

There appeared to be no structural damage to the building, a LFD official said, though there was “significant damage” to the entryway. The fire department said an estimate of the damage has not been made at this time.

A hospital official said Wednesday the office is operating as normal, and that every portion of the building is accessible except for the main entrance. Repairs are underway.

A pickup truck ran into the entrance of Lima Memorial Health System's Professional Building III's entrance on Tuesday afternoon. Danielle Joy Halverson | Submitted photo

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_Lima.

