Cheney mayoral platform targets crime, housing, business

LIMA — Having gained success in the private sector, Lima mayoral candidate Keith Cheney hopes to bring a more business-friendly attitude to the city’s top executive position.

That is the message Cheney is taking to Lima voters as his campaign is now underway, running against incumbent Mayor David Berger and 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn.

Having experience as both the chief operating officer for a Certified Convenience Stores and political acumen with his experience with the Allen County Republican Party, Cheney said he can bring that experience to the mayor’s position to take the city in a better direction.

“Although my career locally is defined by the media as chairman of the Republican Party, my private sector career as a successful businessman is actually what defines my adult life,” he said. “I have a proven track record of working with Republicans and Democrats without any negatives as a member of the Allen County Board of Elections, where I have served with five Democratic Party chairmen.”

When it comes to platform priorities, Cheney pointed to addressing crime, dilapidated housing, and the local business climate. When it comes to crime, Cheney sees deficiencies in Lima Police Department staffing levels, an issue he wants to remedy.

“Currently, the detective bureau is virtually at 1950s staffing and minority officers are almost nonexistent,” he said. “Throughout this campaign I will be releasing my plan to derail the criminal element, enhance minority hiring of police officers, and address the serious heroin problem that literally has a stranglehold on our city.”

Cheney also wants to work to hold outside landlords accountable when not maintaining their properties, while also ramping up property code enforcement.

“I will demand landlords be held accountable for the condition of their rental properties in Lima,” he said. ”My administration will be active in cleaning up our neighborhoods and I will not accept the current practice of selective code enforcement.”

Cheney also wants to ease regulations on incoming business, making Lima more inviting to outside investment.

“Unnecessary regulations currently hindering business growth will be eliminated and all city departments will operate in a pro-business friendly manner,” he said.

Voters will choose between the three candidates May 2, with the top two advancing to the November general election.

Keith Cheney says he is running for mayor of Lima to bring new energy to the city. Cheney said the last 28 years under current mayor David Berger have been filled with false promises, out of control crime, declining home ownership and one where panhandling by professionals has become a norm.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Cheney mayoral campaign endorsements: •“Keith Cheney provides the right opportunity for change at the right time. I think Keith will bring a new energy, a fresh perspective and a back-to-basic, citizen-centered approach to being mayor.” — City of Lima Law Director Tony Geiger •“With business, he speaks their language. He was a COO. He understands how to deal with people, he understands budgets and everything else to deal with private business, as well as on the government side. I think he’s a perfect fit.” — Allen County Commissioner Greg Sneary •“I think Keith’s a free market, pro-entrepreneurial, pro-small-business kind of guy. He’s got a great background in private business and in the public sector.” — state Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

